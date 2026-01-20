KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — National men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong has said he will undergo another test before returning to full on-court training.

Tze Yong, who has been recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury since last year, said the test is intended to ensure balance in the muscles in both legs.

“I think the test will be carried out in a few weeks,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

The 25-year-old, who is currently only undergoing light training, said his recovery is progressing smoothly and he no longer experiences the pain he felt previously.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist also said he would leave it to his coaching team to determine the actual date he can return to competition.

Asked whether the ACL injury was the toughest period in his career, Tze Yong said he was more affected by the impact of a spinal injury he suffered in 2024.

“I think the last injury was tougher because it was my first injury, and emotionally I didn’t know how to cope, but now the second injury is more manageable,” he said.

He added that he must stay strong to face the setbacks to avoid regretting decisions that could prematurely end his badminton career.

The Johor-born player sustained the injury during the first round of the 2025 Malaysia Masters against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long, forcing him to withdraw from the match. — Bernama