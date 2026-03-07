KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The government has approved 1,050 final proofs of Quranic texts and materials for printing and distribution to the public through the enforcement of the Printing of Quranic Texts Act 1986 (APTQ 1986).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a total of 12,048 premises were inspected under the law last year, with 56,946 copies of Quranic texts and materials seized.

He said the enforcement action also saw 302 investigation papers opened, with enforcement outcomes amounting to RM1,983,151.

“In ensuring that the dignity and sanctity of the Quran continue to be preserved in this country, the Home Ministry bears the important responsibility of enforcing the APTQ 1986.

“This law serves to regulate the printing, importation, sale, publication, and distribution of Quranic texts and related materials,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with the Nuzul Quran observance today.

In addition, he said the Jom Exchange Quran (JEQ) programme was introduced to encourage the public to replace old, damaged or uncertified copies of the Quran with copies officially approved by the Home Ministry.

Since its launch in 2023, a total of 723 JEQ programmes have been implemented, with 75,614 copies of the Quran successfully replaced, in line with the aspiration of ‘Towards Zero Uncertified Copies of the Quran by KDN’.

“This effort is in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration which emphasises the values of knowledge, integrity and compassion in national governance, ensuring that every policy and action is always guided by values that benefit the people and the country,” he said.

In the same post, he said that the Nuzul Quran event, which began in the Hira Cave with the first revelation to the Prophet Muhammad SAW, is not merely a historical record but a turning point in the rise of human civilisation based on knowledge, morality and justice.

“The first command of Allah SWT, ‘Iqra’ (read), emphasises that the foundation for building the ummah and the nation is knowledge guided by revelation.

“May this Nuzul Quran strengthen our collective resolve to continue making the noble Quran a guide in our lives and in carrying out our responsibilities to religion, nation and country,” he said. — Bernama