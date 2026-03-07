ZAPOPAN (Mexico), March 7 — Mexico said yesterday it would deploy nearly 100,000 security personnel to protect fans at the football World Cup in three host cities, one of which, Guadalajara, has been plagued by cartel violence.

Mexico is co-hosting the biggest World Cup in history, along with the United States and Canada, from June 11 to July 19.

Guadalajara, capital of Jalisco state, Mexico City and the north-eastern city of Monterrey will host 13 games between them, including opening match on June 11 at Azteca Stadium in the capital.

President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled the country’s security plan less than two weeks after an explosion of violence in Guadalajara, and other parts of the country, triggered by the death of a notorious drug lord.

Mexico City and Monterrey were spared by the violence.

Sheinbaum presented her plan at a military base in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara, which was rocked by the killing of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, leader of the fearsome Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) in an army raid on February 22.

Oseguera was Mexico’s most wanted man and was also sought by the United States, which had a US$15 million (RM59 million) bounty on him.

He was buried Monday in a gold-coloured coffin in a cemetery near the military base in Zapopan.

After news of his death broke, members of his cartel went on the rampage.

They blocked roads in 20 of Mexico’s 32 states and torched vehicles and businesses, including in Guadalajara and the Jalisco tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Over 70 people were killed during the operation to capture Oseguera and subsequent clashes between the security forces and JNGC gunmen.

Both Fifa and Sheinbaum have said that the violence has no bearing on the World Cup and that visiting fans have nothing to fear.

Anti-drone systems

Mexico is expecting millions of visitors over the course of the monthlong World Cup.

Plan Kukulkan, named after the serpent deity of the Mayan civilisation, covers the host cities as well as nearby tourist destinations.

General Roman Villalvazo Barrios, head of Mexico’s World Cup coordination centre, said the nearly 100,000-strong security deployment would include 20,000 military personnel, including National Guard troops, and 55,000 police officers, as well as members of private security companies.

“That gives us a total of just over 99,000 personnel,” he said, adding that the government was coordinating with the United States and Canada on security.

The operation will draw on around 2,500 military and civilian vehicles, 24 aircraft, anti-drone systems, and dogs trained to detect explosives and other substances, he said.

A member of the National Guard and members of the armed forces patrol inside the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara February 28, 2026. — Reuters pic

‘Very reassured’

Guadalajara is one of the Mexican states worst affected by drug cartel violence.

More than 12,575 people are reported missing in the state, many of them kidnapped or killed by armed groups.

After Oseguera’s killing, Fifa moved quickly to dispel speculation that it could move games out of Guadalajara, which will host four matches.

The head of the world football body Gianni Infantino told AFP two days after Oseguera’s killing that he was “very reassured” about Mexico’s hosting of the tournament.

Infantino and Sheinbaum spoke on February 26 by phone about preparations for the tournament.

And on Thursday, Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch, met with Fifa representatives. — AFP