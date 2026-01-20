ALOR SETAR, Jan 20 — The defamation suit filed by Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) majority owner Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar against Kedah Menteri Besar’s Press Secretary, Muhamad Mat Yakim, will proceed to trial after efforts to reach an amicable settlement failed.

Lawyer Ashraf Sohaimi, who represents Mohd Daud, said both parties were unable to reach an agreement for an out-of-court settlement during mediation at the Alor Setar Court Mediation Centre today.

“The mediation was unsuccessful and the case will now proceed to trial. The trial is scheduled for July, although the exact date has yet to be fixed,” he told reporters at the courthouse here.

Mediation is an alternative dispute resolution process aimed at settling cases without going through a full trial.

The mediation session, which lasted nearly two hours, was attended by Mohd Daud and Muhamad, along with his lawyer, Abdul Hadi Ahmad.

In the suit filed last October, Mohd Daud alleged that Muhamad posted a statement on his Facebook page on June 29 last year containing inaccurate information regarding the ownership of Kedah Darul Aman FC.

Mohd Daud named Muhamad as the sole defendant and is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as compensation. — Bernama