KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Top national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik crashed out in the first round of the Indonesia Master badminton championships in Jakarta today.

The top seeds went down 22-20, 19-21, 16-21 to Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard in the Super 500 tournament at Istora Senayan.

The defeat comes just days after they had lost in the semi-finals of the India Open in New Delhi.

National women’s doubles combination of Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting also suffered an early exit after losing 19-21, 18-21 to Japan’s sixth-seeded Kaho Osawa-Mai Tanabe. — Bernama