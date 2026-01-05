KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — National mixed doubles shuttler Toh Ee Wei hopes 2026 will be a year marked by good health, better balance and renewed enjoyment on court.

Admitting that expectations and self-imposed pressure have taken a toll in recent times, Toh said she is now focused on easing that burden and rediscovering the joy of playing the sport she loves.

“Recently, we have put too much pressure on ourselves, but we hope to enjoy playing badminton more,” she told reporters after a court testing session ahead of the Malaysia Open 2026 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here today.

After being crowned 2025 world champions in Paris last August with partner Chen Tang Jie, the pair have won only one title since – the Australian Open 2025 last November – and had to settle for a bronze medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 last month despite being fielded as the top seeds.

Asked about their expectations for the Malaysia Open 2026, Toh said she hopes to deliver their best performance in the season opener and bring joy to home fans.

Beyond personal goals, the 25-year-old also hopes badminton will continue to unite Malaysians, believing the sport can inspire greater appreciation when played with freedom and passion.

On their opening match against Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, Chen expects a tough contest despite holding a perfect 6-0 head-to-head record.

“It is always tough playing against them, but we will be ready and give our all to try to win,” he said.

The Malaysia Open 2026 kicks off tomorrow until January 11. — Bernama