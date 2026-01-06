KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — PAS has denied holding any special discussions with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim amid claims of internal turmoil within Perikatan Nasional (PN), with a senior party leader saying the issue has never been raised in official or informal meetings.

PAS central committee member Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim told Utusan Malaysia today that he had not been informed of any meeting or discussion between the party and the prime minister during PAS’ official meetings.

“So far, in the three-monthly PAS central committee meetings as well as several special PAS meetings that I have attended, there has never been any report or discussion about any engagement with the PMX (the prime minister),” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

Amzad clarified that meetings involving PAS leaders such as Terengganu Menteri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor with the prime minister were routine and part of their administrative responsibilities as state leaders.

“Any meeting involving a menteri besar is for official matters related to state interests and should not be misinterpreted as political discussions or party negotiations,” he added.

The Kuala Terengganu MP was responding to claims by Jeli Umno Youth information chief Wan Mahusin Wan Zain that PAS had held discussions with the prime minister following PN’s internal crisis.

Amzad said the matter had never been raised even outside formal meetings.

“Even in informal conversations among leaders, I have never heard of this. I regard the claim as a shot in the dark or mere speculation,” he reportedly said.

He added that PAS remained focused on consolidating PN and promoting Muslim unity, positioning the coalition as a stable political bloc anchored by Malay support while remaining open to cooperation with moderate non-Malay partners.