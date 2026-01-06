KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — National professional men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani opened their Malaysia Open 2026 campaign on a positive note after defeating Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard in just 38 minutes in their first round match at Axiata Arena here, today.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin displayed greater composure and tactical sharpness as they avenged their first-round defeat at last year’s edition with a clinical 21-15, 21-13 victory in front of an elated home crowd.

“First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank BAM and also former national men’s doubles player Koo Kien Keat for helping us with the best possible preparation,” Sze Fei said, revealing how Kien Keat played a key role in strengthening the pair, not only in game planning but in how they mentally prepared for the tournament.

Sze Fei also praised his partner Nur Izzuddin, especially for providing strong coverage on court during the match.

The pair will now play either England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy or fellow Malaysians Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri in the second round on Thursday (Jan 8).

Meanwhile, another Malaysian men’s doubles pair, Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun, also secured a win against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, beating them 21-17, 21-18.

They will face Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita in the second round.

”We need to be prepared because all rivals are strong in this tournament, you can’t tell who will win for sure. You need to look at the day’s performance on court, who is more consistent, that is who will win,” Wei Chong said. — Bernama