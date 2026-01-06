NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 6 — Two men who were detained to assist in investigations into the case of a man who was killed while two others were injured after being attacked by a group of masked men armed with sharp objects at a restaurant in Sungai Bakap on Dec 30 have been remanded for another six days until Jan 12.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the two men, aged 23 and 36, were remanded to enable the police to complete their investigation into the incident.

“The two men, who were supposed to be released on remand today, have been remanded for another six days starting tomorrow until Jan 12 to assist in the investigation into the case.

“The police are also conducting further investigations including identifying if there are still suspects involved in the attack and so far 14 suspects have been arrested and are still under remand,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

At 4.30 pm, three victims who were traders were attacked by more than 15 men while drinking at a restaurant, resulting in one death and two others injured, including one who was critical, but is now reported to be in stable condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama