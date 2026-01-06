KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) here at about 9.30am today after suffering a fall at his residence early this morning.

The incident was confirmed by the former prime minister’s press secretary, Suffi Yusoff, when contacted by Astro Awani.

“Yes, he was admitted to IJN following a fall and is currently undergoing overall monitoring,” Suffi said.

He added that Dr Mahathir, who is 100 years old, was immediately taken to IJN by ambulance from his residence following the incident.

Meanwhile, a media officer from Dr Mahathir’s office said a statement on his health condition would be issued in the near future.