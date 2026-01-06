KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — A photograph of former Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin meeting PAS vice-president Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, accompanied by the caption “Alhamdulillah, insya-Allah”, has added to speculation that the Terengganu menteri besar is among those being considered for the PN chairmanship.

The image was posted on Facebook today by Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman, political secretary to the PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Contacted by Berita Harian, Mohd Syahir, who is also the Bachok MP, confirmed that the meeting took place on Hadi’s mandate.

“Yes, Dr Sam met Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the mandate of Tuan Guru President.

“It was a casual meeting, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin had just returned from overseas,” he reportedly said.

Mohd Syahir declined to confirm or deny whether the meeting was linked to speculation over Dr Samsuri being nominated to replace Muhyiddin as PN chairman.

He also said a PN Supreme Council meeting would be held in the near future, without providing further details.

Previously, Hadi confirmed that PAS would take the lead in PN following Muhyiddin’s resignation as chairman, which took effect last Thursday.

The Marang MP said discussions on the appointment of a new PN chairman were expected to be held soon and would involve leaders from Bersatu, the party led by Muhyiddin.

PAS has so far proposed two names: its deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Dr Samsuri.

Separately, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, the deputy president of Bersatu, has also been mentioned as a potential contender to lead PN.