RAWANG, Jan 6 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the role played by Umno in the Unity Government is very important, particularly in ensuring political stability and the smooth administration of the country.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general, said the political maturity demonstrated by Umno as the largest Malay-based political party in the government has also helped strengthen unity and ensure the government functions effectively.

“Umno is currently the largest Malay-based party in the government with 30 Members of Parliament and holding eight full ministerial posts. This reflects Umno’s significant role in the Unity Government,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the political stability enjoyed at present is clearly different from the previous term, which saw three Prime Ministers in five years, while the current government has maintained a single Prime Minister for almost three years of administration.

He said the stability has enabled the government to focus on reform agendas, economic growth and more orderly governance, reflecting national prosperity through positive economic indicators.

Commenting on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years, Saifuddin Nasution said the move sends a clear signal that national leadership is grounded in the principles of accountability and responsibility, while providing sufficient space to translate planned policies and reforms.

He also expressed full confidence in the wisdom of Umno’s leadership in positioning the party within the current political landscape, while stressing that the Unity Government remains united, stable and functioning well.

Last Saturday, Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Salleh, in his speech at the Umno Youth Special Convention at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL), said Umno Youth rejects any attempt to seize power or engage in ‘backdoor manoeuvres’ that could cause the current government leading the country to fall. — Bernama