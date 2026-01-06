KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — The father of a Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) student who was killed in a road accident in Kuala Terengganu yesterday said he has accepted an apology from the family of the Honda Jazz driver involved in the crash.

According to Berita Harian, Mazli Yusoh, 51, a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Putra in Besut, said he was approached by the driver’s family while waiting for the post-mortem of his daughter, Syakirah Hanan, 25, to be completed at the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu yesterday afternoon.

“Yes, they came to apologise for what happened. I forgive them; after all, they are not at fault.

“In Islam, we are obliged to forgive when someone comes to seek forgiveness. What happened was all destined. Allah has already decreed it. That is from a religious perspective.

“Worldly laws still have to be followed… laws relating to human negligence and so on, but that is another matter.

“From a religious point of view, we accept it because when our time comes, we will die,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

In the incident at the traffic light junction along Jalan Kemajuan in Bukit Kecil at 1.38pm yesterday, Syakirah was driving a Perodua Viva when it was hit by a Honda Jazz driven by a man approaching from the opposite direction as she turned right after the traffic light turned green.

The man, believed to be about 32 years old and from Kampung Bukit Cempaka, Kepong, was said to have been travelling from Jalan Kemajuan on his way home.

The impact was severe, causing the victim to be trapped in her badly damaged vehicle.

It is understood that the man sustained serious injuries, including a fractured left arm and neck injuries, and is still receiving treatment at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah.