KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has offered his prayers for the recovery of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is currently receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

In a post on Facebook today, Anwar, who is on an official trip to Türkiye, said he and his wife were praying for Dr Mahathir’s well-being.

“Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and I pray for Tun’s health and a speedy recovery, God willing,” he said.

Dr Mahathir, 100, was admitted to IJN at about 9.30am today after reportedly falling at his home and is being monitored.

The matter was confirmed by the former prime minister’s press secretary, Sufi Yusoff.

Dr Mahathir’s office is expected to issue a statement on his condition in due course.