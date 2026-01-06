KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Police have moved to dispel viral claims surrounding yesterday’s fatal crash at the Jalan Kemajuan traffic lights in Bukit Kecil, Kuala Terengganu, confirming that the suspect is alive, that the vehicle involved was not stolen, and that he has a history of psychiatric treatment.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said the 32-year-old male suspect has a record of psychiatric treatment and has been diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) since January last year, having received treatment on several occasions at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ).

“The suspect has a psychiatric treatment record and has been diagnosed with MDD since January 2025.

“This was confirmed through checks on his previous hospital treatment records,” Azli said in a statement today.

He said checks conducted through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) showed that the car driven by the suspect belonged to his younger sibling and was not a stolen vehicle, contrary to claims circulating on social media.

Azli also dismissed earlier viral claims that the suspect had died, saying the man suffered a fracture to his right arm and other bodily injuries, and is currently receiving treatment at HSNZ.

“The suspect’s condition is stable, but he requires surgery on his arm as the injury is quite severe,” he said.

Azli said the suspect was believed to have broken into a parked Honda City at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium prior to the crash, stealing several items including RM200 in cash.

“He then returned to the Honda Jazz, drove off at speed and was subsequently involved in the accident,” he said.

He added that the suspect will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have meanwhile urged the public to stop speculating and to refrain from sharing unverified information related to the incident.

“We hope the public will respect the feelings and privacy of the victim’s family and allow the police to carry out a thorough, transparent and professional investigation,” Azli said.

On Monday, Syakirah Hanan, a 25-year-old Semester 2 student of the Postgraduate Diploma in Education at the Faculty of Contemporary Islamic Studies, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), died at the scene after the Perodua Viva she was travelling in was hit by a Honda Jazz at about 1.35pm.

Her body, after a post-mortem examination was completed at about 10.45pm at the HSNZ forensic department, was laid to rest at the Kuala Bedah Kubur Besar Muslim Cemetery here at around 12.30am this morning.