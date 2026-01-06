KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Malaysia have secured at least one spot in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open 2026 after 2025 mixed doubles world champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are set to face compatriots Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin in the second round here tomorrow.

The fourth seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei once again proved to be a ‘voodoo’ pairing for Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu, dismissing the world number 10 pair in straight sets in the first round of the season opener at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, today.

The world number four pair needed just 39 minutes to post a 21-12, 21-17 victory and extended their unbeaten record against the Indonesians to seven consecutive wins.

Tang Jie was pleased that their strategy and on-court communication with his partner paid off, allowing them to advance to the next round while delighting the home crowd.

“Of course we want to win if we have the chance this Thursday. What’s important is that we already have a representative in the quarterfinals,” he told reporters at the mixed zone.

Based on head-to-head records, Tang Jie-Ee Wei appear to have the upper hand over Pang Ron-Su Yin, having won all three previous meetings previously.

Meanwhile, Pang Ron-Su Yin advanced to the second round when they came from behind to dispatch Denmark ‘s Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje 20-22, 21-18, 21-17 in 72 minutes.

Pang Ron said they were delighted to record their maiden win in the Malaysia Open after they were sent packing early by Taiwan’s Ming Che Lu-Hung En-Tzu, 26-28, 21-14, 22-24, last year.

In the meantime, professional pair Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing lost tamely to seventh seeds from Hong Kong, Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet, 10-21, 9-21.

Another independent pair Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien only lasted in the tournament for seven minutes before retiring when they were trailing 2-14 to top seeds from China Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, 2-14.

As for the women’s doubles, national pair Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting put up a fight but bowed out against Japan’s Rui Hirokami-Sayaka Hobara, 16-21, 11-21 in 43 minutes. — Bernama