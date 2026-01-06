KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has sustained a fracture to his right hip following a fall at his residence early this morning and is expected to remain hospitalised for the next few weeks.

In a statement, Dr Mahathir’s office said medical assessments at the National Heart Institute (IJN) confirmed the injury.

“After medical assessment, it has been confirmed that Tun suffered a fracture to the right hip,” the statement said.

It added that he would be admitted for continued care.

“Tun is expected to be admitted for the next few weeks for treatment and observation,” the statement added.

Dr Mahathir, who is 100, fell at about 7.30am at his home and was taken by ambulance to IJN, where he was admitted at about 9.30am.

“He was taken to IJN, conscious, and was admitted at about 9.30am,” the statement said.

The incident and his admission were earlier confirmed by his press secretary, Sufi Yusoff.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has offered his prayers for Dr Mahathir’s recovery.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, said he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were praying for the former prime minister’s well-being.

“Azizah and I pray for Tun’s health and a speedy recovery, God willing,” he said.