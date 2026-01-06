KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in fine condition after being admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN), according to his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir.

Speaking to Bernama, Marina said that while the matter is considered serious, it is not life-threatening, stressing that her father is doing well given his age.

“It is serious, but it’s not dangerous. For his age, everything is relative… he’s fine.

“We will get a fuller statement with more details out later. We have to get all the correct terms right,” she said at the IJN lobby here today.

Tun Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN at about 9.30 am today after reportedly falling at his residence earlier in the morning.

His press secretary Sufi Yusoff, in a message shared via the official Dr M Media Updates WhatsApp group today, said the 100-year-old statesman was taken to IJN by ambulance and was reported to be conscious.

The former fourth and seventh prime minister was previously treated at IJN on July 13, 2025, due to fatigue, but was discharged on the same day.

Meanwhile, his press secretary Sufi Yusoff, in a message shared via the official Dr M Media Updates WhatsApp group, said after medical assessment, it has been confirmed that Dr Mahathir suffered a fracture in the right hip.

“Tun is expected to be admitted for the next few weeks for treatment and observation,” he said. — Bernama