KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — From the outside, Kampung Dining is best known for robust, pork-forward flavours rooted in familiarity and comfort. But behind the restaurant’s offerings lies a quieter, more personal thread – one that has now found expression in a jar of milky-white broth.

Kampung Organic Pork Trotter Broth is the latest chapter for founders Derson Tan, 38, and his wife Alicia Lim, 37. Tan shares that the product is “a deeply personal project for my wife and me.”

Their journey with soup began long before Kampung Dining. In 2016, the couple started Alison Soup House, built around a clear philosophy: soup made properly, without MSG, powders or shortcuts.

When the pandemic arrived – and with a growing family to consider – they sold the business in 2020. The conviction, however, stayed with them.

“Broth is one of the few foods that nourishes you at every stage of life,” Tan says. “We wanted real soup to fit into real lives.”

Like many working parents, the couple wanted nourishing food for their children but lacked the time to simmer soup for hours at home. Out of that tension came a practical question: could good broth be something already waiting in the freezer?

Derson Tan (right) believes that broth is one of the few foods that nourishes us at every stage of life. — Pictures courtesy of Kampung Dining

“We initially called it tonkotsu broth. But after a few months, we realised the name didn’t fully express our intent,” Tan explains.

The decision to rename it Kampung Organic Pork Trotter Broth places emphasis on what matters most to the founders: organic ingredients, antibiotic-free pork trotters and nutrients extracted naturally through time and patience.

(As a vestige of its former incarnation, the labels on the jars still say “Tonkotsu Pork Broth” for now.)

Given this origin story, it’s no surprise that the technique draws inspiration from traditional tonkotsu brewing. Pork bones and trotters are simmered gently for 12 hours over low heat, allowing collagen and protein to release slowly. The resulting broth turns naturally milky-white – achieved without emulsifiers or additives.

Tan notes: “While chicken broth is more common today, pork broth has long been used in traditional diets for recovery and strength. It’s higher in protein and collagen, supporting joints, heart health, and brain development – making it suitable for children, busy adults, and seniors alike.”

Organic pork trotters and bones form the backbone of the broth, paired with eight types of vegetables. — Picture courtesy of Kampung Dining

While organic pork trotters and bones form the backbone of the broth, they are paired with eight types of vegetables – including shiitake mushrooms, radishes, carrots and leeks – that contribute natural sweetness and depth.

Ingredient integrity sits at the centre of the brand’s decisions, even when it complicates operations, e.g. inconsistent supply, rising costs and limits on how quickly production can scale.

These are trade-offs Tan accepts without hesitation: “We insist on using antibiotic-free local pork because this broth is meant for people we care about – children, working adults and seniors recovering from illness.”

Packaging, too, is treated as part of the craft. The broth is packed in glass jars, which Tan believes are the safest option – both for health and for the environment.

He says, “Nothing is rushed. Nothing is powdered. Nothing is artificial.”

Rather than compromising standards, the couple has chosen to manage the challenges and learn as they go. Tan believes there is a growing segment of consumers who value that choice and are willing to support it.

The market response since launch has been encouraging, and in some cases, unexpectedly emotional.

Simmering for 12 hours over low heat (left). Broth poured into glass jars (right). — Pictures courtesy of Kampung Dining

Tan shares, “We’ve received heartfelt feedback from parents whose picky-eating children enjoy the broth so much they refuse to share. A grandmother bought it for his grandson because she ran out of ideas on what to cook that he would like, often serving it simply with rice.”

He adds, “When children ask for second bowls, we know we’ve done something right.”

The broth has also found a following among post-surgery and recovery customers, some of whom purchase it in bulk as part of their healing routines.

Despite initial concerns about pricing, customers have indicated that they recognise its value in both taste and nutrition. Requests for shipping from Johor Bahru, Penang and East Malaysia have begun to arrive as well.

At the same time, Tan acknowledges that education remains part of the journey. Unlike conventional soup stocks, which are often diluted and intended mainly for cooking, this broth is concentrated and nutrient-dense. It can be consumed on its own or diluted for meals, a distinction that takes time to communicate.

Kampung Dining’s mantra: Real food, made with care, for real people. — Pictures courtesy of Kampung Dining

Looking ahead, the broth represents a focused move into retail. While Kampung Dining does offer sambal, rendang and pork pongteh in limited formats, this remains the only product line the founders are actively scaling.

“This broth is driven by our long-standing love for soup and nourishment,” Tan says.

“Anchoring it under the Kampung brand felt natural – it reflects our roots in pork craftsmanship, cooking from scratch, and honest food.”

The restaurants, he adds, will continue unchanged. Dining out offers connection and shared moments that no jar can replace.

In the end, the broth is simply an extension of what Kampung Dining has always stood for: real food, made with care, for real people.

Learn more about Kampung Dining’s organic pork trotter broth at https://kampungdining.com/.