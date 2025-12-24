KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — On the eve of Christmas, ministers have extended festive greetings to Christians nationwide, underscoring the importance of harmony, unity and togetherness in the country’s multiracial society.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said harmony forms the foundation of national stability, and unity is essential for nation-building.

“Christmas reminds us that harmony is the basis of national stability. Without harmony, there is no peace and without peace, it is difficult to build a stable and prosperous nation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He wished all Christians in Malaysia a joyful Christmas celebration with their loved ones.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said that Christmas reflects universal values such as love, sacrifice, reflection, peace and hope, essential for fostering a harmonious and respectful society in line with Malaysia Madani’s aspirations.

He added that in Malaysia’s multiracial, multi-religious and multicultural context, Christmas highlights the nation’s diversity, with tolerance, togetherness and unity forming the foundation of social stability and shared prosperity.

“Therefore, let us together respect adherents of all religions. This is the time to highlight the values embraced by Christians as well as followers of other religions, namely mutual respect, tolerance towards one another and helping those who are less fortunate,” he said.

He is hopeful that this Christmas will bring joy and peace and that the new year will offer opportunities, progress and shared well-being.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup described Christmas as a reminder of humanitarian values and unity, which strengthen harmony in a diverse society.

“In these challenging times, it is this spirit that will continue to strengthen the bonds among us as one big Malaysian family,” he said.

He expressed hope that this Christmas would further strengthen community ties and encouraged everyone to work together for a more united, prosperous and resilient Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh also extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Malaysia. — Bernama