PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will open a new round of applications for permanent pharmacist positions next year, granting contract officers another opportunity once additional vacancies are approved.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry explained that this follows the completion of the latest recruitment exercise, with only 600 permanent posts filled due to a limited number of vacancies.

The remaining contract pharmacists could not be absorbed, as no further posts beyond the officially approved establishment were available.

“It also confirmed that the reserve status for candidates lapsed in October 2025, in accordance with existing appointment procedures,” read the statement.

MOH clarified that all eligible contract pharmacists, including those who were previously on a reserve list, must submit fresh applications when the new intake is announced.

“We remain committed to workforce planning that is transparent, merit-based, and aligned with service needs and approved staffing capacity,” the statement read.

Recent media reports highlighted the predicament of 730 government pharmacists left in limbo after expected permanent placements failed to materialise.

Senator Dr R A Lingeswaran said they were among 1,330 “floating officers” slated for absorption in October, yet only 600 ultimately received posts. — Bernama