KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) President Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said the decision to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led state government is in line with the wishes of the majority of party members and divisional leaders across Sabah.

According to the Tambunan assemblyman, the decision to join the state government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was in the interest of ensuring political stability following the 17th State Election (PRN), particularly after GRS did not secure enough seats to form the Government on its own.

Jeffrey said Sabah Star held extensive discussions with its committee members before reaching a consensus to support the Government.

The decision, he added, effectively ends all speculation and accusations circulating on social media in recent days regarding the party’s position.

He said the move was taken to ensure administrative stability and to prevent areas such as Tambunan from being left behind in the state’s development agenda.

“Although I support the GRS government, my struggle and objectives have never changed. I continue to fight for the rights of the Sabah people, just as I have always done,” he said.

Jeffrey also hoped all leaders given the people’s mandate will unite in championing Sabah’s rights, in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which remains the basis of the state’s demands.

He dismissed recent attacks and mockery from political opponents during the PRN campaign, including attempts to belittle him by alleging he “walks slanted” and should be replaced.

He said despite his age at 76, he remains steadfast and committed to serving the people, undeterred by personal attacks. — Daily Express