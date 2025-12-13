JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 13 — Nine Indonesian men, including three “tekong” (agents/handlers), were arrested while attempting to sneak out of the country in the waters of Sungai Rengit, near Kota Tinggi, two days ago.

Johor police chief CP Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the Indonesians, aged between 22 and 52, in three boats, were detained by the Region Two Marine Police during an operation, Op Taring Gelora, between 6.50pm and 8.30pm.

He said the boats were intercepted after being found behaving suspiciously, and subsequent inspections and investigations revealed that the three skippers were ferrying passengers to and from Batam.

“Meanwhile, six other individuals admitted that they were passengers attempting to return to Batam,” he said in a statement.

He added that authorities also seized two wooden boats and a fibreglass boat, along with two Yamaha outboard engines and a Suzuki 100-horsepower outboard engine, with a total estimated value of RM435,785.

The nine Indonesians were taken to the Pengerang Region Two PPM Tactical Headquarters for documentation and further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Members of the public with information on criminal activities are urged to contact the nearest police operations room or the Johor Police Control Centre at 07-221 2999. — Bernama