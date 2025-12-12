LANGKAWI, Dec 12 — Any claims that lead to religious, racial and ethnic sensitivities must take into account the position of the national language in the country’s Constitution, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that as prime minister, the principle contained in the Federal Constitution regarding the position of Bahasa Melayu will continue to be defended and supported.

“Lately, there have been various demands regarding language, some want to emphasise English, some want recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“I want to explain this, this is Malaysia. The Malay language is the official language and whoever is trying to bring the message of a language, must remember that the official language, which is the Malay language, must be elevated as the language of knowledge that is mastered by all Malaysians,” he said.

He said this to reporters after performing Friday prayers at Nur al-Hidayah Mosque, Kuah, here today.

Commenting further, Anwar, who is also the minister of finance, said the dignity of the Malay language must be elevated in accordance with its position in the country’s Constitution and its mastery must be strengthened among the people.

He said that if the principles and issues have been implemented, then only proposals to strengthen the mastery of other languages and recognition of UEC can be put forward.

“If this is clear, to raise the issue of the need to increase the use of English, I agree. But Bahasa Melayu, the language of new technology, the language of AI (artificial intelligence), the language for knowledge, must be strengthened and the mastery of that language must be good among all the people.

“All streams...I don’t care about Chinese, Tamil, English, they must master the Malay language and this is also the condition we impose on international schools...they can use English as a medium but they must pass and master Bahasa Melayu,” he said.

Anwar said any proposal that focuses on one language or one race and leaves out the discussion on the country’s main language is seen as leading to problems.

Therefore, the prime minister reminded any party that submits proposals on matters related to language, must comply with the principles of the Constitution with priority being the mastery of Bahasa Melayu.

Earlier, DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming was reported to have said that the party would meet with the prime minister regarding the recognition of UEC. — Bernama