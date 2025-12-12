LANGKAWI, Dec 12 — The Attorney General’s Chambers’ decision not to proceed with an appeal against the High Court’s acquittal and discharge of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor on 17 charges of money laundering and tax evasion is in accordance with the law.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the AGC made the decision after determining that the case had a weak basis.

“There was some commotion after the Attorney General independently decided not to appeal in Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s case. I want to clarify that we approach court cases not based on whether someone is our supporter, our enemy or a threat.”

“She went through the legal process. When was she charged? In 2018. The case proceeded through the proper channels. And what did the judge say? That the case was very weak,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at the Nur Al-Hidayah Mosque in Kuah today.

Anwar added that in other cases where appeals had been filed, it was because the judgments provided sufficient grounds for doing so.

However, he said that in Rosmah’s case, the judgment appeared to leave no grounds for an appeal.

“Does this case affect other cases? No. Other cases are proceeding as usual. But I want to remind everyone, whether from the opposition, the government, government agencies or legal institutions, that the principles of constitutional supremacy and the rule of law must be upheld.”

“Do not let dissatisfaction with any group lead us to make decisions based on political preferences,” Anwar said. — Bernama