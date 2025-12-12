KOTA BHARU, Dec 12 — The remains of a Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who was killed in a collision involving an MAF truck and a car in Machang yesterday were laid to rest today with military honours at the Nibong Muslim cemetery in Kampung Padang Kala, Melor here at 3.30pm.

The body of Sgt Fahmey Darus, 39, was taken from the Machang Hospital to the Mukim Padang Kala Mosque for funeral prayers led by his eldest son, Ahmad Dhia UrrRahman, 14.

Fahmey’s sister, Haniza, 55, said her brother was due to retire in April next year after serving for more than 20 years in the MAF.

She said he had expressed his intention to work in electrical wiring after retirement and was in the process of completing his own house in Kampung Kedai Baru, Melor.

“He was the eighth of 10 siblings and leaves behind five children aged between three and 14.

“We learned of his passing at 7.30pm yesterday from his wife, Nur Muzalifah Yahaya, 40, who also serves as a soldier in Pengkalan Chepa,” she told reporters.

In the 6.35pm incident, Fahmey died at the scene, while three other personnel sustained minor injuries and the car driver was seriously injured. — Bernama