DENPASAR, Dec 12 — Controversial British adult film star Bonnie Blue is expected to be deported from Indonesia’s Bali island on Friday after receiving a small fine for traffic violations, her lawyer said.

Local police last week raided a studio in Badung, a popular tourist district near the resort island’s capital, Denpasar, detaining Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

Three men—two Britons and an Australian—were also taken into custody on suspicion of producing pornographic content.

Police said, however, they found no evidence of adult material.

Instead, Billinger and an associate—27-year-old Liam Andrew Jackson—were fined 200,000 rupiah (about RM50) on Friday for breaking traffic regulations.

“The defendants have lawfully committed the offense jointly and continuously,” Denpasar District Court judge I Ketut Somanasa said.

During the December 4 raid, police seized a dark blue pickup truck labeled “Bang Bus.”

British tabloid Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the vehicle appeared to have been untaxed since 2023 and had allegedly been illegally repainted from white to blue without re-registration.

Billinger’s lawyer, Edward Pangkahila, told AFP that despite the minor fine, his client was likely to be expelled.

“Immigration has pressed us. If possible, they want the deportation to happen today — maybe tonight,” he said.

He added that his clients were heading to the immigration office after the court hearing and would comply fully with the authorities.

Although Bali is predominantly Hindu and a magnet for millions of foreign visitors, Muslim-majority Indonesia strictly forbids the production of pornographic material, which carries penalties of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of US$360,000.

Billinger gained fame for her provocative stunts as an adult content creator.

Her case comes amid renewed complaints by Balinese officials over unruly foreign tourists, following a string of deportations in recent years — including several Russian influencers expelled for posing nude at sacred sites. — AFP