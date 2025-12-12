KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Rapid KL rail operator Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) will extend the operating hours of Bukit Jalil Station till 12.30am in conjunction with the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Sabah FC this Sunday.

Rapid Rail said that operating hours at integrated stations will also be extended to ensure fans can travel with ease, and even though other stations will close as usual, passengers can disembark at any station to continue their journey home.

“Fans are encouraged to use Touch ’n Go cards for smoother journeys and to avoid congestion while entering and leaving stations,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

Park N’ Ride facilities at selected rail stations are also available for the convenience of fans.

Additional staff will also be stationed at strategic locations to help the movement of fans and ensure the smooth flow of traffic at stations, it added. — Bernama