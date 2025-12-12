KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — The launch of the Lahad Datu Battery Energy Storage System (BESS Lahad Datu) represents a significant achievement for Sabah, as it is not only the largest energy storage facility in the country but also in Southeast Asia.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor highlighted that BESS Lahad Datu, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sabah Electricity, is designed to enhance the stability of the state’s electrical grid, reduce reliance on diesel, and support the integration of renewable energy.

“This initiative is part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring a stable, sufficient, and affordable electricity supply for the people, while also reducing the risk of power interruptions on the East Coast and improving the quality of life for our citizens,” he said during the launch ceremony, which was officiated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, at the Sabah International Convention Centre today.

The chief minister’s speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also the State Minister for Works and Utilities.

In addition to BESS Lahad Datu, which boasts a capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and an energy storage capacity of 400 megawatt-hours (MWh), Hajiji revealed that several other strategic initiatives are being planned and implemented under the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040 (SERAMP 2040).

He said SERAMP 2040 serves as primary guide for Sabah’s energy development, focusing on three core principles: energy security, cost affordability, and environmental sustainability.

“All of these initiatives are vital to ensuring socioeconomic progress and enhancing the well-being of the people throughout the state,” he added.

Hajiji also pointed out that the transition of electricity supply and renewable energy regulatory authority from the federal government to Sabah in January last year has enabled the state to formulate its own policies and regulations, as well as expedite energy projects under the supervision of the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS).

To further bolster power generation in Sabah, the Chief Minister announced that the state government has approved nearly 1,000 MW of new capacity, sourced from various renewable sources such as hydro, solar, and wind.

ECoS has also launched Large-Scale Solar (LSS) bids for the development of solar power plants ranging from 1MWac to 15MWac in 2024. From these bids, 15 projects with a total capacity of 199 MW on the West Coast and 86 MW on the East Coast have already been approved.

“With both existing and upcoming projects, the LSS capacity in Sabah is expected to exceed 350 MW by 2027, representing 23 per cent of the state’s total electricity generation capacity,” Hajiji added. — Bernama