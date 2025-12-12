MELAKA, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has allocated RM310 million to develop connectivity infrastructure under the Melaka Smart City initiative.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the funding will support the state government’s goal of transforming Melaka into a digital heritage city in line with its status as a heritage state.

“MCMC has held discussions to help implement the Smart Melaka 2035 blueprint. This serves as a key guide for the state’s digital transformation towards sustainable, liveable and resilient development,” he said.

He said this during the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Melaka government and MCMC on connectivity infrastructure development for the Melaka Smart City initiative.

The MoU was signed by MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad, witnessed by Fahmi and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Fahmi said several key initiatives will be implemented, including the development of smart connectivity infrastructure, improvements in public safety and traffic management through the Melaka Network Operation and Command Centre.

Also planned are smart technology-based heritage tourism management and flood management initiatives using early warning systems and Internet of Things (IoT) sensors.

“Smart connectivity infrastructure provides a strong foundation for developing a smart city, particularly through the provision of fibre-optic networks, smart poles and public Wi-Fi to improve internet access across Melaka.

“This effort also stimulates growth in the local digital economy by strengthening communication infrastructure to support the tourism, retail, logistics and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sectors, while creating a more conducive environment for investment,” he said.

During a press conference following the ceremony, Fahmi said the Communications Ministry views the state government as having a clear direction and foresight in its efforts to digitise various aspects of public services.

“The foundation of these digital services is, of course, the digital infrastructure itself. Compared with some of MCMC’s other initiatives, this project covers the entire state, not just urban areas, so that it can benefit all residents.

“I believe we will be able to launch the first phase within the first six months of next year,” he added. — Bernama