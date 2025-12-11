BANGKOK, Dec 11 — National gymnast Rachel Yeoh Li Wen retained the uneven bars gold at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 in Pathum Thani, today.

The 26-year-old delivered a composed routine worth 13.300 points during the final action at the Gymnasium 5, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus.

She finished ahead of Haylee Garcia of the Philippines with silver (12.233 points) and Singapore’s Coleen Hong Kaijia took home bronze (10.933 points).

Rachel said the win came from staying within her own rhythm instead of focusing on her rivals.

Rachel, who has battled multiple injuries throughout her career, said the win was expected but still deeply meaningful.

“I am very happy and had expected to win, it was me again myself today,” she told Bernama.

The Penang-born athlete affirmed she is far from slowing down and is committed to competing through to the 2027 Malaysia SEA Games, provided she stays healthy.

But her biggest ambition lies on a much bigger stage.

Rachel, who won uneven bars and balance beam gold at the SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam, said her ultimate long-term target remains qualifying for her maiden Olympic Games at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The women’s gymnastics event was not contested in SEA Games 2023 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces: Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama