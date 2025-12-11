BANGKOK, Dec 11 — The national men’s karate squad presented the Malaysian contingent with a silver medal at the 2025 SEA Games through the team kata event held at Chaeng Watthana Government Complex, today.

The national team, comprising Mohamad Aiqal Asmadie, Muhammad Arif Hafizi Hishamadi and Mohamad Haznil Henry, collected 23.3 points, only 1.2 points separated from the home squad that won gold.

National kata coach Mohd Norfarhan Nordin said the national men’s trio, which was formed just a year ago, displayed impressive performance, especially after Malaysia did not send representatives in the team event at the last Games.

“For me, this is a good start for the kata team because we were just formed this year. They gave more than we expected. For me, they are still the best,” he said when met after the competition.

According to him, the feat is an important catalyst in Malaysia’s preparations as the host of the 2027 SEA Games.

Earlier, the national women’s karate squad took home the bronze medal after losing to Vietnam in the semi-finals. – Bernama