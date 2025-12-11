KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysia welcomes clean energy investment and is ready to support industry players seeking to participate in the country’s energy transition efforts, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Minister, said investors today seek policy clarity, regulatory stability, competitive tariffs and access to clean energy at scale, and PETRA is delivering all four consistently.

“To chief executive officers, financiers, developers and innovators, Malaysia is open, Malaysia is ready and Malaysia is committed,” he said in his keynote speech at the Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Summit 2025 here today.

He said Malaysia remains committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and a 45 per cent reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.

“As we look across Asia, one truth stands out that our clean energy transition will define our competitiveness for the next 50 years.

“The choices we make today, be it in policy, in technology, in investment, in cooperation, we will shape not only industries, but livelihoods and legacies,” he said.

Fadillah added that Asean targets full regional interconnection by 2045, with Malaysia positioned as a balancing hub, transit nation and anchor for multilateral power trading.

“We are harmonising codes, strengthening renewable certificates and deepening green finance because a connected region is a competitive region,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also launched the R.A.C.E to ZERO 2026 initiative, a nationwide programme aimed at building capabilities, linking businesses and accelerating clean energy projects. — Bernama