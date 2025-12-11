MADRID, Dec 11 — Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said he feels backed by his squad to stay at the helm despite a 2-1 Champions League defeat by Manchester City yesterday.

Spanish media reported Alonso could be axed with a defeat against Pep Guardiola’s side, in the build-up to the game, and home fans whistled their team afterwards.

However Madrid’s overall performance was strong and Alonso said he was “grateful” to his players, even though they have won just twice in their last eight matches across all competitions.

“I feel the support of the players, we’re at (the training ground) every day together, preparing the games,” Alonso told reporters.

The coach said even though Madrid fell to a second consecutive defeat, he could not ask for more from them.

“The players are giving until their last breath, so I have nothing to reproach, I am very grateful for their attitude, day-to-day, and we have to continue,” said Alonso.

“The results are not what we want, we have to be self-critical... but keep working and believing that this will pass, because everything passes, and I’m convinced we can do it.”

Alonso’s players backed him after the game, publicly displaying support for the coach after media reports they had were unhappy with him in recent weeks.

Rodrygo, who scored his first goal in 33 matches, ran over to hug Alonso after sending Madrid ahead.

“It’s a difficult moment for us and for (Alonso) as well. Things aren’t going well... we wanted to show people we’re together with the coach,” Rodrygo told Movistar.

“We are together, we need this unity to keep moving forward and achieving our objectives.”

Defender Raul Asencio said that the team is with Alonso “100 percent”.

Madrid were without top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe for the game because of knee discomfort which forced him to miss training on Tuesday.

“It’s too soon to say if he will be fit for Sunday (against Alaves in La Liga), but today obviously he was not ready,” said Alonso.

“If he was, he would have played. If he’s not there we miss him.” — AFP