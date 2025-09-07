KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — National wushu athlete Lee Jia Rong delivered a brilliant performance to claim her fourth gold medal on the fourth day of the 17th World Wushu Championships in Brasilia, Brazil, on Saturday.

Competing in the Daoshu event, Jia Rong scored 9.776 points to secure her first individual gold of the tournament.

Despite tying on points with Hong Kong’s Michelle Yeung, she was awarded first place due to a higher degree of difficulty in her routine.

The bronze medal in the event was won by Japan’s Kana Ikeuchi, who scored 9.723 points.

This victory marks Jia Rong’s second medal at this championship, adding to the bronze she previously won in the Gunshu event. — Bernama