KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Harimau Malaya winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim has been ruled out of the national squad for the Tier 1 international friendly against Palestine on Monday.

Head coach Peter Cklamovski confirmed the development, saying the player fondly known as Mickey was forced to withdraw due to personal matters as well as a minor knee injury.

“Obviously there’s a personal situation for him which we respect and also just a very minor knee issue with him as well.

“But based on all those circumstances, it was the right decision for him to not travel with the team, get himself prepared and focus for the next few weeks ahead on and off the field for him,” he said at a press conference in Johor Bahru today.

Previously the media reported that Mohamad Faisal’s wife, Nur Syazwani Mizuana Shahril, had filed for divorce.

In an Instagram story post believed to be hers, Nur Syazwani stated that it wasn’t an easy decision but one that had to be made after various efforts to preserve their marriage were unsuccessful.

Meanhwile, the Australian coach said the move was to allow the 27-year-old to fully focus on his overall well-being while ensuring he remains prepared for the weeks ahead both on and off the field.

“He’s a true professional and an inspiration to the nation. I know he’ll continue to be that.

“As a national team, we are supporting him one hundred percent and we’ll continue to do that,” he said. — Bernama