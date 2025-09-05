KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The spirit of Malaysian football is expected to burn even brighter as the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), in collaboration with Warner Music Malaysia (WMM), launches the official Harimau Malaya song titled Demi Lencana Di Dada, performed by the band Hujan.

In a statement, FAM said the song, which will be launched tomorrow, is not just an ordinary tune but will serve as the official anthem of the national football squad, Harimau Malaya, anticipated to strengthen the sporting and patriotic spirit of Malaysians as they cheer for the nation’s heroes on the football stage.

According to Hujan’s vocalist Noh Salleh, the project was initiated in February this year to ensure the quality of the music, lyrics and message truly resonates with the hearts of Malaysians.

“We feel very honoured and proud to be given the opportunity to perform the official Harimau Malaya song. As Malaysians, football has always been part of our soul.

“When we sing this song, it is not just a song, but a spirit that unites the whole nation behind our pride and joy, the national team,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

As part of the official launch, FAM announced that the song will be played for the first time at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium during the Friendly Match between Malaysia and Singapore.

In addition, the song will also be played at the next match between Malaysia and Palestine at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Johor, on Monday.

Although excited about being given the opportunity, Noh admitted that they faced major challenges in recording the song.

“It was not easy to convey the spirit and soul of Harimau Malaya with complete sincerity. This song is not just a melody but a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and hope.

“So we had to ensure every lyric and every note we sang could ignite the spirit of both players and fans, whether in the stadium or at home,” he said.

Besides instilling unity, Demi Lencana Di Dada also has the potential to fire up players to continue bringing glory to the nation on the field.

“Our greatest hope is for Malaysian football to continue to progress, not only in terms of international achievements but also in uniting Malaysians regardless of race and background.

“Football has the power to connect us all, and we believe with the Harimau Malaya spirit, Malaysia can continue to create proud moments in history,” Noh added.

The song will be available for streaming on all platforms starting tomorrow, while the lyric video will be premiered on WMM’s YouTube channel. — Bernama