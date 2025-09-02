LONDON, Sept 2 — Manchester United on Monday completed the deadline-day signing of Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, also moving on big-money flops Rasmus Hojlund, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Ruben Amorim’s side have undergone a dramatic summer rebuild on the back of the Red Devils’ worst top-flight season in 51 years and the damaging Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

United have revamped their forward line, signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for combined fees totalling around £200 million.

Amorim was also keen to boost his goalkeeping options after poor starts to the season for Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

A variety of options were reportedly considered, including Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, before a deal was done for Lammens for €21 million (RM104 million) plus add-ons.

“I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United — it is a real dream come true,” the 23-year-old said after signing a deal until 2030 at Old Trafford.

“The past few years have been an amazing journey, it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special.

“You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years.”

Director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential. We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”

Hojlund has joined Napoli on loan while Sancho has signed for Villa until the end of the season.

Real Betis announced the signing of Brazil international winger Antony on a five-year deal. — AFP