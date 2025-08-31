ZANDVOORT, Aug 31 — Oscar Piastri won the Dutch Grand Prix to take a mighty 34 point lead in the Formula One championship today as McLaren teammate and title rival Lando Norris saw his hopes go up in smoke.

On a day of drama, with both Ferrari drivers crashing out in separate incidents, McLaren had been heading for a record-equalling fifth successive one-two win until Norris suffered late despair.

After saying he could smell smoke in the cockpit, Norris slowed and retired from second place on lap 65 of 72 with visible evidence coming out of the back of his stricken car.

Home hero Max Verstappen finished second for Red Bull with Racing Bulls’ French rookie Isack Hadjar taking his first Formula One podium in third place and punching the air in delight. — Reuters