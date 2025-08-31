KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have made history on National Day!

They secured Malaysia’s first mixed doubles world title today with a sensational victory over world No. 2 China’s Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin in the final of the 2025 World Championships in Paris, winning in straight sets 21-15, 21-14.

The Malaysian fourth seeds started strongly, taking the first set 21-15.

The second set was more fiercely contested, with the Chinese pair attempting a comeback, but Chen and Toh held their nerve to seal the win 21-14 in just 39 minutes.

This historic triumph ends a 19-year wait since Koo Kien Keat and Wong Pei Tty last made their mark on the world stage, taking bronze in Madrid in 2006.