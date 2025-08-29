MONACO, Aug 29 — Liverpool and Manchester City will both come up against Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League, while title-holders Paris Saint-Germain were handed a tough list of opponents in Thursday’s draw, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso’s Real will play City at home and take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield in what will be two of the standout fixtures of the league phase.

PSG will entertain Bayern and go to Barcelona, while the French club also has home fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. — AFP