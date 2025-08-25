Sabalenka shakes off slow start to make second round

Medvedev match descends into chaos after umpire row

NEW YORK, Aug 25 — Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic overcame early tests to reach the US Open second round before the Grand Slam descended into chaos late yesterday when Daniil Medvedev launched a tirade at the match umpire and fans disrupted his opponent’s service game.

New York’s famously rowdy fans caused a six-minute delay by refusing to stop jeering and booing midway through Medvedev’s 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 defeat by Benjamin Bonzi on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The controversy began when a photographer entered the court prematurely after Bonzi missed his first serve on match point at 5-4 in the third set, prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award the Frenchman another first serve for the disturbance.

An incensed Medvedev exploded at the official and whipped up the crowd, preventing a rattled Bonzi from serving.

Medvedev, the 2021 champion at Flushing Meadows, fought off the match point and took the set in a tie break before bageling Bonzi in the fourth to set up a decider.

It was not to be his day, however, as Bonzi composed himself to secure a dramatic win.

“The energy was wild. Thanks to all the ones booing. Thanks for the energy in the fifth,” the Frenchman said.

“It was crazy match point in the third. A crazy scenario. I was exhausted in the fourth set. I gave what I had in the final set. That’s a crazy win.”

Sunday start

Under the tournament’s new extended 15-day format, first-round singles action is being contested from Sunday to Tuesday rather than over two days as in previous years, spreading out the star attractions and allowing access for another 70,000-odd spectators.

World number one Sabalenka was among the marquee names on the opening day’s schedule and the Belarusian fed off the vocal Arthur Ashe crowd to overcome determined Swiss Rebeka Masarova 7-5 6-1.

“I didn’t choose to play on Sunday, but if you win the match, it feels great. You have an extra day off, which can be good and bad. I’ve got used to it. I like it,” Sabalenka said.

“But it only works when you win the match. Imagine if you finish the tournament on Sunday. Then you can be a little bit frustrated with the scheduling.”

Novak Djokovic has had plenty of time to recuperate after his run to the Wimbledon semi-finals but the Serb needed to find an extra gear to battle past Learner Tien 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 as he launched his latest bid for a record 25th major title.

Victory in draining conditions under the lights made Djokovic the first player since the sport turned professional in 1968 to win 75 straight opening-round matches at Grand Slams.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton enjoyed more straightforward wins.

Last year’s finalist Fritz beat compatriot Emilio Nava 7-5 6-2 6-3 while 2023 semi-finalist Ben Shelton eased past Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4.

Fourth seed Fritz and sixth seed Shelton have emerged as two of the brightest hopes to end a 22-year US men’s drought at their home major, as their women’s counterparts have long carried the torch for American tennis.

Different feel

Emma Raducanu, the first qualifier to win the tournament four years ago, moved into the second round for the first time since hoisting the trophy when the Briton beat Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara 6-1 6-2.

“I did feel different coming into it this year,” said Raducanu, who lost in the first round in 2022 and 2024.

“I felt like I was doing the right things day to day, but still, it’s in the back of your head. So I’m just very pleased to have overcome that.”

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who lost to Raducanu in the final four years ago, defeated compatriot Rebecca Marino 6-2 6-1 while 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova saw off Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3 7-6(3).

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko made smooth progress with a 6-4 6-3 win over Chinese qualifier Wang Xiyu before last year’s New York runner-up Jessica Pegula got past Mayar Sherif 6-0 6-4.

There were a handful of surprises, as qualifier Janice Tjen earned Indonesia’s first victory in a Grand Slam main draw in 22 years when she knocked out 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 4-6 6-4 to book a match-up with Raducanu.

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines got the crowd on their feet as she battled back from 1-5 in the deciding set to defeat Denmark’s 14th seed Clara Tauson 6-3 2-6 7-6(11) at the Grandstand. — Reuters