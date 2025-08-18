PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — The decision on whether the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will get the “green light” from the government to extend its contract to host the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) race next year depends on the detailed data collection throughout its organisation.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the holding of the prestigious race had indeed received quite an encouraging response but the SIC still needed to convince the Ministry of Finance that the return received would provide comprehensive benefits.

“All this requires data to convince the Ministry of Finance that there is a return on investment. When we invest, we are not signing only in terms of tourism. It should help support the economy and job opportunities for Malaysians.

“Like the MotoGP temporary job that can be generated every year, approximately 4,500. But we also want to have skills passed down to the people, so that’s why data collection is important and SIC must ensure that all this is recorded to convince the Ministry of Finance that it is not a waste,” she said.

She said this after officiating the Jalur Gemilang Handover Ceremony for the national contingent to the 2025 South-east Asian (SEA) Deaf Games here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that SIC is currently in the process of negotiating with Dorna Sports (the rights holder for organising the MotoGP) to renew the Malaysian GP contract which will expire in 2026.

Meanwhile, Hannah has high hopes for the national badminton athletes to perform excellently at the World Championships in Paris which will be held from August 25 to 31.

“I am confident that our badminton players can perform well, especially those under the Road To Gold (RTG) Programme, but I also hope that the players are not too tired because we know that the badminton calendar is very tight, compact.

“In any case, they need to continue playing to be in the RTG and I always pray that there will be no injuries to our athletes because that will make it difficult for many parties,” she said.

Among the badminton athletes in the RTG are Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie.

Earlier, a total of 80 athletes took on the country’s challenge at the SEA Deaf Games in Jakarta, which is only 20 people less than the largest contingent, Indonesia which is fielding 100 athletes as host.

In total, the Malaysian contingent includes 53 athletes and 27 officials who will compete in six sports events namely futsal, athletics, badminton, tenpin bowling, chess and table tennis. — Bernama