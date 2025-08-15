LONDON, Aug 15 — Brentford forward Yoane Wissa will not feature in Sunday’s Premier League game at Nottingham Forest due to uncertainty over his future, manager Keith Andrews said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old DR Congo international has attracted interest from clubs including Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Andrews’ first league game comes after a difficult summer for Brentford upheaval during which long-serving manager Thomas Frank joined Tottenham Hotspur, and key players departed.

Brentford, who finished 10th last season, sold their top goalscorer Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and captain Christian Norgaard moved to Arsenal.

“I have made a decision he is not (available). It has been a very disruptive pre-season and the interest in Yoane is very clear,” Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

“As a head coach, I want Yoane to be in the building and be a part of the first team and the squad. But I am very understanding of his situation. I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist, but we want him to stay.”

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals last season, one more than Wissa.

Andrews is optimistic about next season, particularly because of the signing of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

“Jordan Henderson’s come in and has been amazing around the place and the influence that he’s having on the group and our younger players in particular,” Andrews said.

“Anthony Milambo (attacking midfielder signed from Feyenoord) was someone I was very keen on bringing in. He’s a very talented young player.

“At the top end of the pitch, two players spring to mind — Thiago and Fabio Carvalho. Both are so talented and have come through a really good pre-season. They are ready show what talented young players they are.” — Reuters