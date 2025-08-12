KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is expected to finalise its list of players for the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand within a week before the national squad leaves for the 2025 World Championships, which will be held from August 25 to 31 in Paris.

BAM doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky said discussions will be held with all doubles coaches to pick the best combinations.

“Give us a few more days, maybe a week, before we announce the final decision. The SEA Games does not clash with the World Tour Finals.

“We are still in discussions before making a decision. If Indonesia and Thailand send their full squads, we must also ensure that our team is capable of challenging them for the gold medal,” he said after the Thailand SEA Games selection meeting at Wisma OCM here today.

Rexy also said several top pairs, including men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, women’s doubles Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and mixed doubles Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, are likely to be selected but stressed that nothing has been confirmed.

“We appreciate comments from players such as Aaron-Wooi Yik, who wish to give young players an opportunity.

“Moreover, in the doubles events, we have many talented players such as Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, Wan Arif Junaidi-Yap Roy King and Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri. However, everything must be discussed with the coaches,” he said.

The final list is expected to comprise 20 players — 10 men and 10 women.

The 2025 SEA Games will be held from December 9 to 20. — Bernama