LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — Fresh off one of the biggest acquisitions in MLS history, Los Angeles FC look to begin a new run of positive results in MLS play.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire’s collective confidence continues to grow as they string together wins.

However, it’s uncertain whether new star Son Heung-min will be available when visiting LAFC tries to keep the Fire from a third consecutive league victory tonight at Bridgeview, Ill.

Looking to improve their playoff position in the Western Conference, LAFC (10-6-6, 36 points) made a huge splash with the signing of the South Korean standout and former Tottenham Hotspur forward this week. The 33-year-old Son, who scored more than 170 goals over all competitions with the English Premier League power, was acquired by LAFC for an MLS-record US$26.5 million (RM112.3 million) transfer fee. He also signed a contract with LAFC that could take him through 2029.

Though Son has been active of late, it’s not known whether he’ll debut this weekend as LAFC looks to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to Portland on July 25 in their last MLS action. Head coach Steve Cherundolo suggested yesterday that Son is working through the “immigration process.”

Once that is complete, it shouldn’t take long for Son to find a place in the lineup.

“My fitness is great,” Son noted at this week’s introductory media gathering.

“I came here to play soccer, and I’m ready to play. But there’s preparation to be done, and I’ll work with the coaching staff and others to get on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, new teammate Denis Bouanga and his 13 MLS goals could be set to go after he did not play in this week’s Leagues Cup victory over Tigres. Bouanga scored in four of his last five MLS road matches.

Chicago (10-9-5, 35 points), meanwhile, looks to improve its position in the East standings as the Fire enter August on a 2-0-1 run. Hugo Cuypers scored two of his team-leading 14 goals as the Fire beat CF Montreal and New York Red Bulls by a combined 3-0 in their last two MLS matches.

“It’s pretty positive when (the team gets the defensive) part right, and hopefully we can stay consistent,” Cuypers said.

These sides last met in 2019, when they played to a scoreless draw at Los Angeles. —Field Level Media via Reuters