KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Defending champions Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani made an early exit from the China Open after falling in the opening round to South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the Malaysian world No. 2 pair were beaten 21-15, 15-21, 17-21 in a 56-minute clash at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium in Changzhou.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two duos.

The defeat comes just days after Sze Fei and Izzuddin were runners-up at the Japan Open, where they lost in the final to another South Korean pair, Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

