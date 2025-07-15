KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The rise of pickleball in Malaysia reflects a broader global trend, with the sport serving as a powerful tool for community building and youth engagement, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli.

“We’ve seen pickleball grow rapidly here in Malaysia, from community courts and school programmes to social activities and public events,” Adam said.

“It is simple to start, thrilling to master, and most importantly, it brings people together.”

He said the sport’s inclusivity and accessibility have made it popular across all age groups, aligning with the ministry’s mission to promote healthy, active lifestyles.

“For us at the ministry, this sport aligns with our broader mission: to strengthen community well-being and to provide young Malaysians with more platforms to compete and succeed,” he added.

At the launch of the World Pickleball Championship (WPC) Asian Grand Slam being held in Malaysia for the first time, Adam hailed it as a milestone moment.

The event will bring together more than 1,500 athletes from 20 countries and regions, making it the biggest pickleball event ever hosted in Malaysia and the largest WPC tournament in history.

“This isn’t just about medals and matches. Events like this create tangible impact — in tourism, in business, in real development, and in how we position Malaysia as a destination for world-class competition,” he said, noting that the championship is expected to generate over RM30 million in economic value.

When asked about the sport’s ranking in the country, Adam said that while its popularity is undeniable, defining its exact position is complex.

“We can say it’s definitely very popular due to its accessibility. Old and young can all play. But how do you define ‘number one’? Is it based on player numbers, popularity, or something else?” he said.

“I hope that with help from organisations, associations, and partners, we can help the sport grow through competitions like this. That will help pickleball become at least one of the top sports in Malaysia.”

Malaysia leading Asian pickleball growth

At the event, Seymour Rifkind, founder of the World Pickleball Federation, said the sport was exploding in popularity here.

“I made a prediction 13 years ago when pickleball was a backyard game that it would be the fastest-growing and most popular sport in the world,” he said.

He said that Malaysia leads the region in growth rate.

“The fastest-growing pickleball per population is Malaysia. Malaysia is number one, Vietnam is number two, and the amount of growth here in two years is incredible. Continue doing what you’re doing on social media; it’s working.”

The championship will run from tomorrow until Sunday at The Pickle Grounds in Bandar Utama, Kuala Lumpur, featuring various age groups and categories.

International athletes are arriving today, and entry for spectators is free.

Among the notable Malaysian former athletes competing are Christian Didier Chin, a former top junior tennis player, and former national tennis player Colin Wong Wei Ming.