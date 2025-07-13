KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graciously attended the Fuji Speedway Circuit in Japan today to witness the GT World Challenge Asia series race.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Her Majesty’s presence was to support her sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim.

In the first race in Fuji, Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj and his teammate Jordan Love (car #66) achieved their first podium finish of the season by securing third place.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj (car #99) continued to display consistent driving with teammate Ben Green, finishing in eighth place.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who followed the race from the capital, expressed gratitude over his youngest son’s podium finish.

“I am grateful that Tunku Putera achieved a good result this time and hope that he and his brother (Tunku Panglima) will continue to give strong competition in tomorrow’s second race,” the post read.

Also in attendance at yesterday’s race were Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris Shah, as well as Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband, Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

Both Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) Corvette Z06 GT3.R cars will start tomorrow’s second race from the front row after claiming first (car #99) and second (car #66) positions in this morning’s qualifying round.

The race can be watched live on GT World’s YouTube channel via the link https://www.youtube.com/live/QFLMYSiYk9U?si=FItEA0H3Qa894qDc beginning 10.15 am Malaysian time. — Bernama