KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The crucial decision by the country’s top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah to reaffirm their commitment with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games is being hailed as an exemplary model for the upcoming generation.

According to national women’s doubles head coach Rosman Razak, Pearly-Thinaah’s presence is not only crucial for performance on court but also serves as a source of inspiration for younger players to emulate their discipline, fighting spirit and dedication.

“Pearly-Thinaah are a good example for the juniors. Not just in badminton, but about commitment. Being a top player is not easy.

“To make sure that the juniors have a role model to visualise their future, they need to see it in their mind’s eye, play and train together and that will definitely help the juniors to progress,” Rosman said of his top pair at the Badminton Academy Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

BAM yesterday announced that Pearly-Thinaah would remain under the umbrella of the parent body after signing a new contract together until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

It is understood that their new contract was signed at 6.31 pm yesterday, but the details were not disclosed.

Earlier, media reports said that the pair have yet to renew their contract with BAM although it expired in December last year, sparking speculation about their future with the national team.

Pearly-Thinaah are scheduled to compete in the Japan Open (July 15-20), followed by the China Open (July 22-27) before the World Championships in Paris (Aug 25-31). — Bernama